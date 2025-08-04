Ghana Rallies Education Sector Ahead Of National Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Rollout

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, August 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide-despite being almost entirely preventable. Each year, over 600,000 women are diagnosed, and more than 340,000 die from the disease globally. The burden is heaviest in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where nine out of ten cervical cancer deaths occur due to limited access to screening, early detection, and vaccination.

In Africa, cervical cancer is not only a health issue but a gender equity crisis, cutting short the lives of women in their most productive years and straining families, communities, and health systems. Ghana is no exception. The country records an estimated 3,000 new cervical cancer cases and nearly 2,000 deaths each year, many of which could be prevented through timely Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination.

In line with WHO's global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, Ghana is preparing to introduce the HPV vaccine in September 2025, targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years through a nationwide campaign, and thereafter into the routine immunization schedule for girls aged 9 years.

As part of preparations for the rollout, the Ghana Health Service, with support from WHO and with funding from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, convened a National Education Stakeholder Engagement in Kumasi, aimed at galvanizing support from the education sector, a key partner in reaching eligible girls and influencing community perception.

“Cervical cancer continues to claim too many lives, but HPV vaccination remains our best chance at prevention. That's why engaging education stakeholders today is vital-to rally support and protect the future of girls from cervical cancer”, said Dr. Fiona Braka, WHO Representative in Ghana.

Schools are at the heart of this campaign because they provide direct access to the target age group-girls aged 9 to 14 years. This is the age range recommended by WHO for HPV vaccination, ideally before exposure to the virus. Most girls in this age bracket are enrolled in school, making educational institutions a strategic and efficient platform for vaccine delivery, education, and advocacy. Teachers and school administrators are also trusted voices in their communities, capable of addressing concerns, dispelling myths, and encouraging parents to consent to vaccination. By partnering with the education sector, the campaign can reach more girls equitably, create supportive environments for vaccine acceptance, and ensure the long-term success of cervical cancer prevention efforts.

The meeting brought together key actors from all 16 regions of the country including Ghana Education Service, Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Ghana National Association of Private Schools and development partners. Participants discussed how schools and teachers can become powerful advocates in their communities-addressing misinformation, encouraging uptake, and ensuring no girl is left behind.

“The HPV vaccine is not just a health campaign-it's a national duty and investment into our nation's future. Protecting girls today means a healthier generation and a stronger health system tomorrow”, emphasized Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service.

“The support of our communities' hinges on how well we advocate and communicate about the HPV vaccine, which is why this campaign is so important. We fully support it as a critical step toward protecting the health and future of our girls”, noted Dr. William Kwame Amankrah Appiah, Ashanti Regional Director of Education.

With just weeks to go before the rollout, Ghana is intensifying efforts to build awareness, promote community ownership, and ensure readiness across all regions. The introduction of the HPV vaccine marks a turning point in the fight against cervical cancer-and the country's education sector is poised to be one of its strongest allies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana.