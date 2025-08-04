403
Iranian Leader Lands in Pakistan for Pivotal Visit
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian touched down in Pakistan on Saturday for a pivotal two-day state visit — his first since taking office.
Accompanied by a senior delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
During his time in Lahore, Pezeshkian is set to pay respects at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s revered national poet, Allama Iqbal, before heading to Islamabad, the country’s federal capital.
In Islamabad, the Iranian leader will hold talks with President Asif Ali Zardari and engage in delegation-level discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited Tehran in May, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
These high-level meetings are anticipated to emphasize deepening bilateral ties, expanding economic cooperation, and fostering broader regional collaboration.
Pezeshkian’s visit follows recent diplomatic exchanges involving Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Last month in Washington, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to promoting dialogue between Washington and Tehran.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reiterated Islamabad’s readiness on Friday to play a constructive role in reducing escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, which have intensified recently over Iran’s nuclear program.
In June, Israel launched attacks on Iran, labeling its nuclear ambitions an existential threat. The US also targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities but subsequently declared a ceasefire, bringing an end to the 12-day conflict.
