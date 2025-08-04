Qatar Ports Record 64% Surge In Cargo Handling In July

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's seaports witnessed a significant boost in cargo activity last month, with a 64% increase in general and bulk cargo volumes compared to June 2025, according to Mwani Qatar.

In an announcement posted on its official X account, Mwani Qatar confirmed that the country's ports collectively handled more than 234,000 tonnes of general and bulk cargo in July 2025. The surge reflects Qatar's growing status as a regional logistics hub.

Key operational segments also posted impressive growth rates: building materials rose by 105%; livestock imports surged by 86%; roll-on/roll-off (RORO) cargo saw a 30% increase; and vessel arrivals climbed by 16%.

Qatar's flagship maritime gateway, Hamad Port, maintained its critical role in securing the nation's trade and supply chain. Terminal operator QTerminals announced that the port handled 116,379 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in July and received 151 vessels during the month.

The port also processed 12,699 units of RORO vehicles, while total RORO cargo amounted to 226,522 freight tonnes (F/T). Additionally, bulk cargo volumes reached 148,501 F/T, and break bulk cargo totaled 65,899 F/T.

Hamad Port - the largest eco-friendly maritime infrastructure project in the region - continues to drive Qatar's economic diversification by enabling efficient, high-volume cargo handling and facilitating international trade.

From January to June 2025, Qatar's ports experienced an 11% year-on-year increase in transshipment volumes, handling over 742,000 TEUs, including approximately 368,000 TEUs transshipped via Hamad Port. Vessel arrivals also rose by 12% during this period, reflecting increased regional connectivity and service demand.

Building materials throughput rose by 90%, while RORO operations posted a 2% increase compared to the first half of 2024.

Qatar's port network - comprising Hamad Port, Doha Port, and Al Ruwais Port - is playing an instrumental role in achieving the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030. The expansion of port operations supports economic diversification by strengthening the logistics and supply chain sectors.

Through state-of-the-art infrastructure and enhanced operational capacity, Mwani Qatar aims to establish the country as a leading regional and global trade hub. Hamad Port, in particular, facilitates vital cargo movements across the Gulf - northward to Kuwait and Iraq, and southward to Oman - while also promoting marine tourism through its dedicated terminals.