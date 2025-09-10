Samuel Cornell The Conversation

I'm currently a PhD Candidate at UNSW Sydney and my research focuses on how social media influences and promotes risky behaviours that can have a health impact. My work investigates digital harm, influencer culture, and the failures of traditional public health messaging in online environments such as social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.