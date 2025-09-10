Samuel Cornell The Conversation
I'm currently a PhD Candidate at UNSW Sydney and my research focuses on how social media influences and promotes risky behaviours that can have a health impact. My work investigates digital harm, influencer culture, and the failures of traditional public health messaging in online environments such as social media.Experience
-
–present
PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
-
2019
University of South Wales, Master of Science by Research
2017
University of Bristol, Bachelor of Science in Physiological Science (Hons)
-
2023
Preventing selfie-related incidents: Taking a public health approach to reduce unnecessary burden on emergency medicine services,
2023
Should land managers be doing more to avert social media-related injuries and fatalities at tourism hotspots?,
2023
Selfie-Related Incidents: Narrative Review and Media Content Analysis,
2023
'I actually thought that I was going to die': Lessons on the rip current hazard from survivor experiences,
-
Public Health And Health Services (1117)
