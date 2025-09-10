Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Samuel Cornell The Conversation

(MENAFN- The Conversation) PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney Profile Articles Activity

I'm currently a PhD Candidate at UNSW Sydney and my research focuses on how social media influences and promotes risky behaviours that can have a health impact. My work investigates digital harm, influencer culture, and the failures of traditional public health messaging in online environments such as social media.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Education
  • 2019 University of South Wales, Master of Science by Research
  • 2017 University of Bristol, Bachelor of Science in Physiological Science (Hons)
Publications
  • 2023 Preventing selfie-related incidents: Taking a public health approach to reduce unnecessary burden on emergency medicine services,
  • 2023 Should land managers be doing more to avert social media-related injuries and fatalities at tourism hotspots?,
  • 2023 Selfie-Related Incidents: Narrative Review and Media Content Analysis,
  • 2023 'I actually thought that I was going to die': Lessons on the rip current hazard from survivor experiences,
Research Areas
  • Public Health And Health Services (1117)

