UAE: Venting Online About Your Ex? Experts Warn Of Up To Dh500,000 Defamation Fine

As more people turn to social media to share personal details about their breakups or divorces, legal experts are warning that such posts could cross into criminal territory, while also discouraging the younger generation from commitment and marriage.

Byron James, a partner at Expatriate Law and an international family law expert, explained that under UAE law, particularly Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, both defamation and privacy violations are criminal offences, with strict penalties attached to online conduct.

“The UAE's legal approach reflects a broader commitment to protecting individual dignity, reputation and family privacy,” he said.“These are matters of public order.”

Defamation in the UAE includes any statement, written or implied, that harms someone's honour, reputation or social standing. Unlike in some jurisdictions, truth is not a defence; even accurate information can be considered defamatory if shared without justification and causes reputational damage.

What makes this more severe is the method of publication.“The offence is aggravated if defamatory content is posted online,” Byron said.“Social media, WhatsApp, email or even blogs, all of these fall under electronic means. Once something is shared, it becomes a cybercrime. Penalties can go up to Dh500,000, jail time, and in some cases, deportation for non-citizens.”

Privacy violations are also addressed under the same law. Sharing personal data, images, voice notes, private messages, or screenshots without consent may result in criminal charges. Even if the other party isn't directly named, if their identity can be inferred from context or known associations, a violation may have occurred.

Byron adds:“There's no need for malicious intent. Simply posting harmful or private information during or after a divorce could be enough to trigger liability, especially if it affects public perception or ongoing legal proceedings.”

Shamsa (name changed), a 33-year-old Dubai resident, says she used to admire couples who shared their relationships online, until she saw how many ended up airing their separation just as publicly.

“Seeing a full relationship unfold online is nice, until it gets ugly,” she said.“Even when people say they don't want to share the details, their followers pressure them. They say, 'We were part of your journey, we deserve to know what happened.' That kind of demand is unhealthy.”

Shamsa believed that these public breakups have quietly shifted how people view marriage.“It's changing the image of commitment. When people who once seemed so in love turn on each other online, it makes the idea of long-term relationships feel less stable.”

Psychologist Rehab Al Hammadi, a UAE-based mental health professional, said that emotional regulation often breaks down during periods of grief or loss.“People may feel the urge to defend themselves, tell their side, or seek validation. But social media isn't a safe outlet, especially when legal lines are involved.”

She explained that the short-term relief of sharing often gives way to long-term consequences.“Public judgment, potential legal action, or impact on custody battles can make things worse. Venting publicly doesn't resolve pain; it often adds new layers to it.”

Indirect references or vague posts, sometimes called“subtweeting” or“soft launching” grievances, may still meet the legal threshold.“If mutual followers can reasonably identify the person being referenced, and reputational harm occurs, that's enough,” Byron explained.“Courts don't only look at content, they assess the overall context and impact.”

He gives an example: a post like“Some people pretend to be the victim while lying in court” may appear general, but if shared during a public or known divorce dispute, it can be interpreted as targeting a specific person.“The legal system gives weight to emotional and moral harm as well, not just reputation.”