Loni Anderson Of TV Series 'WKRP In Cincinnati' Passes Away

Loni Anderson, best known for her role as the confident and quick-witted receptionist at a struggling radio station on the popular sitcom - WKRP in Cincinnati - passed away Sunday.

Her long-term publicist Cheryl J. Kagan said, Anderson died at a hospital in Los Angeles after battling a prolonged illness. In a few days she would be celebrating her 80th birthday.

Anderson's family said in a statement,“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother”

“WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978 to 1982 and was set in a flagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The show featured Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner, and Jan Smithers, with Loni Anderson playing the role of Jennifer Marlowe.

Jennifer, the station's receptionist, stood out for her looks and confidence. She often used charm to handle difficult callers for her boss, Mr. Carlson, and her sharp mind helped keep things on track even when others made mistakes.

The role earned Anderson two Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

All you need to know about Loni Anderson

Anderson starred on the big screen alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy“Stroker Ace” and the two later married and became tabloid fixtures before their messy breakup in 1994.

She married four times, most recently to Bob Flick in 2008.

Anderson was born Aug. 5, 1945, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her father was an environmental chemist, and her mother was a model.

Her first role as an actress was a small part in the 1966 film“Nevada Smith,” starring Steve McQueen. Most of her career was spent on the small screen with early guest parts in the 1970s on“S.W.A.T.” and“Police Woman.” After“WKRP,” Anderson starred in the short-lived comedy series“Easy Street” and appeared in made-for-TV movies including“A Letter to Three Wives” and“White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.”

In 2023 she co-starred in Lifetime's“Ladies Of The 80s: A Divas Christmas” with Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Morgan Fairchild and Nicollette Sheridan.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Loni Anderson!” Fairchild wrote on X.“The sweetest, most gracious lady! I'm just devastated to hear this."

Anderson is survived by Flick, her daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

A private family service is planned at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Kagan said.

