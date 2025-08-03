Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For North-Central Deschutes County! Power Outages Reported

2025-08-03 08:10:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Sunday afternoon for north-central Deschutes County. By 4:00 pm, power outages had been reported across various parts of the county.

As a precaution, officials at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo announced that a shelter has been set up due to the approaching storm.

