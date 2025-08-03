Cody Turns Heel? 5 Wild Ways WWE Summerslam 2025 Night 2 Could Officially End

SummerSlam Night Two promises chaos, twists, and shocks. Here are five ways it could all end.

The American Nightmare could snap under pressure and deliver a vicious low blow to John Cena. Instead of a classic wrestling win, Rhodes might resort to dirty tricks. A final Cross Rhodes on the stunned legend could crown Cody the new Undisputed WWE Champion, shocking the crowd and sending a wave of boos across MetLife Stadium.

In a match that spills across the stadium, Cena and Rhodes might climb to a production truck. After exchanging blows high above the arena, Cena could counter a Cross Rhodes with a devastating Attitude Adjustment onto tables below. He pins Cody and stands tall, champion once again, ending SummerSlam with sportsmanship and heart.

Just when Rhodes seems to be fighting Cena fairly, Seth Rollins' music could hit. The World Heavyweight Champion and his faction might march down to ringside. Cena and Rhodes appear united, until Cody suddenly betrays Cena and joins Rollins in a beatdown. The show closes with both men holding top titles and soaking in jeers.

In a match filled with emotion and steel, Rhodes might counter an Attitude Adjustment into Cross Rhodes and pin Cena clean. Instead of resentment, Cena could raise Cody's hand, passing the torch in a symbolic moment. Fireworks explode as Cody celebrates, while the crowd cheers his long-awaited coronation.

In the final moments, The Rock's music could hit. Fans cheer, until Rhodes grins and delivers a low blow to Cena. A shocking alignment with The Final Boss emerges. The Prodigal Son and The Rock stand united over Cena's fallen body, leaving SummerSlam in betrayal and disbelief.