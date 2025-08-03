ENG Vs IND: Joe Root Pays Tribute To Graham Thorpe After Completing Century In Oval Decider (WATCH)

England's talismanic batter Joe Root paid a heartfelt tribute to the late. Graham Thorpe, after completing his century on the penultimate day of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday, August 3.

Former England batter Graham Thorpe, who served as an assistant and batting coach for The Three Lions from 2019 to 2022, reportedly took his own life after a long battle with mental health issues on August 4, 2022. Ahead of Day 2 of the Oval Test, England players wore Thorpe's 'Headband' to celebrate 'A Day for Thorpe' and raise awareness about mental health.

Graham Thorpe's family, including his wife, initiated fundraising through the sales of headbands for mental health charities, aiming to honour his legacy and support individuals battling similar struggles.

Joe Root remembers Graham Thorpe

Joe Root shared a close bond with Graham Thorpe during the latter's stint as England's assistant coach from 2019 to 2022. The England star batter decided to heartfelt tribute to Thorpe, who was a mentor to him and credited him for his role in shaping him as a player.

Root walked in to bat after Ben Duckett's dismissal at 82/2 and joined Ollie Pope at the crease to carry on England's run chase. They had a short partnership as Pope was dismissed for 27 at 102/3. Then, Root was joined by Harry Brook and frustrated the Indian bowlers while turning the tide in England's favour with a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 111 at 301/4.

Thereafter, Joe Root anchored the hosts' run chase and stood for the side. The 34-year-old continued his impressive run of form in the ongoing Test series and was eyeing another century. In the 69th over, Root was batting on 99 when he tucked a ball off Akash Deep's delivery towards long run for two quick runs to complete the century.

Root removed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd and teammates' applause, then pulled out the headband from his pocket, put it on, and pointed to the sky in a heartfelt tribute to Graham Thorpe.

JOE ROOT WITH HIS 39TH TEST TON. 🤯- A beautiful tribute by Root for Graham Thorpe. twitter/n5GJhGJrOP

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 3, 2025

Joe Root's impressive stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 105 by Prasidh Krishna at 337/6. Root was among the stand performers of the ongoing Test series, amassing 537 runs, including 3 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 67.12 in nine innings.

The Oval Decider on the verge of a thrilling finish

After Joe Root's wicket, Jamie Smith was joined by Jamie Overton at the crease to carry on England's run chase. Smith and Overton were defensive to ensure no further fall of wickets as the hosts were nearing chasing down the target.

However, England were 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting on 2 and 0, when early stumps were called in due to bad light and rain at the Oval. leaving the match poised for a dramatic finish on the final day.

England and India are aiming to pull off a thrilling win on the final day of the Series final at the Oval. England need 35 runs to win, while India require just 4 more wickets to draw the series 2-2 and ending the England tour on high.