Hyderabad: Six IT Professionals Arrested For Drug Consumption At Birthday Party, LSD Blots, Hashish Seized In Raid

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Excise State Task Force (STF) in Hyderabad on Sunday informed that they have arrested six IT professionals for alleged drug consumption at a birthday party at a farmhouse near the city, reported PTI.

The Excise State Task Force, who acted on specific intelligence, raided the farmhouse in Chevella on Saturday night and seized LSD blots, 20.21 grams of hashish, liquor bottles, and three cars, PTI quoted an official release as saying.

Adding more, the release said that all attendees were tested using drug detection kits and were found positive for drug consumption.

Following the raid, six individuals, all employed in the IT sector, were taken into custody. However, two others, including the farmhouse owner, are absconding.

In the meantime, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Similar incidents:

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prohibition and Excise Department's State Task Force conducted a route watch and busted the drugs party in Kondapur area.

They arrested nine people for allegedly planning to organise a rave party at an apartment in Kondapur area.

The STF team has seized 2.080 kg of dry ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush (hybrid ganja), among other narcotic substances and LSD blot papers from the possession of the accused, which were meant for the rave party, besides six vehicles, the official said.

According to the report, a case has been registered against 11 people. Nine accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding.

Also, the Pune Police arrested seven persons after busting a "drug party" following a raid at an apartment on Sunday and seized narcotics, hookah set ups and liquor.

The raid was conducted around 3.30 AM on Sunday and a "drug party" was busted at the studio apartment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said at a press conference.

During the raid and subsequent search, the police seized 2.7 grams of a cocaine-like substance, 70 gm of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various hookah flavours, and liquor and beer bottles, Pingle said.

