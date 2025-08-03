403
Energy Minister Reviews Progress On EMV's Targets For July
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 3 (Petra) Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh met Sunday with liaison officers from the energy and mining sectors to review progress reports on July 2025 targets under the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).
During the meeting, Kharabsheh emphasized the need to adhere to deadlines for each initiative in both sectors and called for sustained communication with stakeholders to ensure tasks are completed without delay.
He underlined the importance of collective efforts to achieve the targets outlined in the national vision, particularly in boosting economic growth through increased investment in energy and mining and creating job opportunities in line with the vision's timeline.
The minister also urged efforts to enhance infrastructure and expand investment opportunities in green hydrogen, mining, and renewable energy projects.
