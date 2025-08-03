Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Islamic Bank Wins 2025 Award For Financial Inclusion Leadership


2025-08-03 03:09:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 3 (Petra) The World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) has awarded Jordan Islamic Bank the 2025 "Leadership and Excellence in Promoting Financial Inclusion through Islamic Finance in Jordan" award.
The recognition highlights the bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion by offering innovative Islamic banking products and services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It also acknowledges the bank's expansion of advanced digital services aligned with its 2025–2029 strategic plan, which focuses on leadership, trust, and innovation.
The bank's initiatives also support Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and the Central Bank of Jordan's national financial inclusion efforts.

MENAFN03082025000117011021ID1109879219

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search