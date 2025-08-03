403
Jordan Islamic Bank Wins 2025 Award For Financial Inclusion Leadership
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 3 (Petra) The World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB) has awarded Jordan Islamic Bank the 2025 "Leadership and Excellence in Promoting Financial Inclusion through Islamic Finance in Jordan" award.
The recognition highlights the bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion by offering innovative Islamic banking products and services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It also acknowledges the bank's expansion of advanced digital services aligned with its 2025–2029 strategic plan, which focuses on leadership, trust, and innovation.
The bank's initiatives also support Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and the Central Bank of Jordan's national financial inclusion efforts.
