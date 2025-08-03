Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Algeria To Raise Crude Output By 11,000 Bpd In Sept.

Algeria To Raise Crude Output By 11,000 Bpd In Sept.


2025-08-03 03:06:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Algeria will increase its crude oil production by an additional 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting in September, citing the move as being in line with relevant OPEC+ decisions, its energy ministry said on Sunday.
Energy Minister Mohammad Arkab met with his counterparts from eight OPEC+ member states, in which they exchanged their views over current developments in the global energy market, before agreeing on a cumulative output hike of 547,000 bpd in September, with Algeria contributing to a share of 11,000 bpd, according to a ministry statement.
Energy ministers from OPEC+ will continue to gather for monthly talks in a bid to accurately assess developments in the global oil market, while September 7 has been set as the date for the next meeting, added the statement. (end)
mr


MENAFN03082025000071011013ID1109879189

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search