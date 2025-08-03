403
Algeria To Raise Crude Output By 11,000 Bpd In Sept.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Algeria will increase its crude oil production by an additional 11,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting in September, citing the move as being in line with relevant OPEC+ decisions, its energy ministry said on Sunday.
Energy Minister Mohammad Arkab met with his counterparts from eight OPEC+ member states, in which they exchanged their views over current developments in the global energy market, before agreeing on a cumulative output hike of 547,000 bpd in September, with Algeria contributing to a share of 11,000 bpd, according to a ministry statement.
Energy ministers from OPEC+ will continue to gather for monthly talks in a bid to accurately assess developments in the global oil market, while September 7 has been set as the date for the next meeting, added the statement. (end)
