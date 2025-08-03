Cairokee And Ghostly Kisses Ignite Abadi Al-Johar Arena Stage In An Exceptional Jeddah Season Night

Bathed in ethereal light, Ghostly Kisses enchants the Abadi Al-Johar Arena with her dreamy vocals, forging a tender connection with the Jeddah crowd

Cairokee electrifies the stage with a powerful performance, as the Jeddah audience sings every word in a night pulsing with passion and energy

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In one of the most enchanting nights of Jeddah Season, alternative Arabic music met global vocal sensation on the stage of Abadi Al-Johar Arena, where the Egyptian band Cairokee and Canadian artist Ghostly Kisses delivered a massive concert organized by Benchmark, amidst a vibrant musical atmosphere and a large, enthusiastic audience.The evening began with the soft, ethereal voice of Ghostly Kisses, who performed a selection of her songs blending gentle lyricism with dreamy electronic music. The Saudi audience responded warmly, singing along with her in a scene that reflected the deep bond between the artist and her fans in the Kingdom.Ghostly Kisses expressed her admiration for the Saudi audience, hinting at an upcoming surprise dedicated specifically to this passionate fanbase.As Cairokee took the stage, the energy surged and excitement filled the air. The crowd sang along with the band, engaging with every moment on stage. The band performed a selection of their most popular songs, resonating deeply with the audience in a night where musical energy fused with lively crowd interaction.The concert stood out for its diverse audience spanning various age groups, all united by their love for alternative music. The Saudi audience was the highlight of the evening, with their overwhelming presence and genuine, spontaneous interaction, underscoring their deep passion for music in all its forms.This concert is part of a diverse lineup of events presented by Jeddah Season, which continues to attract major international and regional artists, in line with its mission to position the Kingdom as a leading cultural and entertainment destination in the region and the world.

Ibraheem Habtar

Benchmark

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.