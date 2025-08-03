Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamil Actor Madhan Bob, Who Made Audiences Laugh For Decades, Dies

Tamil Actor Madhan Bob, Who Made Audiences Laugh For Decades, Dies


2025-08-03 02:17:22
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Renowned Tamil actor and music composer Madan Bob is no more.

He breathed his last on August 2 in Chennai.

Born as S Krishnamurthy on October 19, 1953, Madan Bob was widely recognised for his roles as a comedian in Tamil films and as a host and judge on various television programmes.

He began his career in the film industry as a music composer before making his acting debut in 1984 through Balu Mahendra's film Neengal Kettavai.

Madan Bob's signature facial expressions, infectious laughter, and expressive eye movements became his trademark style, heavily inspired by the yesteryear comedian "Kaka" Radhakrishnan, and his contribution to Tamil entertainment spanned decades, leaving behind a legacy cherished by audiences across generations.

He is best known for his roles in Thevar Magan (1992), Thenali (2000), Friends (2001), Giri (2004), Gemini (2002) and Vasool Raja MBBS (2004).

