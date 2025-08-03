'Built For The Players': What UAE Gamers Think About EA FC 26

In the ever-passionate world of football gaming, anticipation for EA SPORTS FC 26 is reaching fever pitch - and that excitement is palpable among the UAE's growing community of players, creators, and pros. Following a mixed reception to last year's FC 25, many see this year's release as a potential turning point or a final straw. And if EA's messaging is anything to go by, they've been listening.

From overhauled gameplay mechanics to the introduction of competitive and authentic modes, FC 26 (formerly FIFA) aims to reset the tone and rebuild trust with the community that made it a global phenomenon. In the Emirates, where content creation and esports are thriving, some of the region's most prominent voices are already sharing their thoughts.

Ahmad Alkadri, better known as 88K, is a regional creator with a sharp focus on FC's Ultimate Team mode and gameplay breakdowns. For him, FC 26 signals a welcome shift in tone and substance.

“One of the things I appreciate most is EA's shift in direction this year,” says 88K.“Their new concept, 'from the player to the player,' shows they're finally listening to the community. The trailer clearly reflects that.”

Watch the trailer below:

He highlights deeper technical improvements like smarter AI, better dribbling responsiveness, and smarter goalkeeper behavior. But it's the split between Competitive and Authentic presets that stands out.

“That gives players more control depending on how they play, whether they're online grinders or Career Mode purists. It feels like they've taken real feedback seriously and built the game around what the players actually want.”

“Fun, not frustration”

Not everyone is in it for the wins. For UAE-based content creator Bibi Zumot, FIFA has always been more about comfort than competition. And in FC 26, he sees a smoother, more player-friendly experience.

“The gameplay feels more fluid... especially the dribbling and passing. It doesn't feel as clunky or frustrating as previous years,” he says.“I've been playing since 2012, and this is the first time in a while it looks like a true upgrade.”

For Saqr_fut, an Emirati content creator, tournament organizer, and M7 Esports partner, FC 26 is under a massive spotlight - and not just because of the gameplay trailer.

“After FC 25, the whole community had complaints - bugs, gameplay issues, broken mechanics. EA even showed those complaints in the teaser for FC 26, which is rare,” says Saqr.

But acknowledging criticism is only the first step. Expectations are high and patience is thin.

“People are saying it looks faster, better, more responsive. Fans are excited. But if the problems continue, this could be the last chance. A lot of players might leave the game for good.”

Sultan Khalifa, a lifelong fan of the series, says the upcoming release represents more than just a technical upgrade.

“Every year we hope for improvements, but FC 26 just feels... different. The presentation, the atmosphere - it feels more alive,” he says.

Sultan is particularly drawn to Career Mode, where EA has introduced Manager Live, a dynamic hub with rotating challenges inspired by real-world football. But for him, the soul of the game lies in the social moments it creates.

“It's always been about playing with siblings and friends, the late-night matches, the banter. That's what makes this game special.”

And then, there's also the return of Brazil football team which has been absent in previous editions due to licensing issues.

“I might not play with them personally, but it's huge. Brazil is football. Their history, their style, their energy - having them back just makes FC 26 feel more complete.”

With esports viewership on the rise in the UAE and regional tournaments gaining traction, EA SPORTS FC 26 launches into a highly engaged, increasingly vocal market. For creators like 88K and Saqr, it's about pushing EA to be better.

And this time, it seems like EA is actually listening.

“We are players too,” said John Shepherd, EA SPORTS FC VP & GM, in the official announcement.“This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience... and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving challenges.”

EA FC 26 is set to release worldwide on September 26, 2025, across PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (EA App/Steam), Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Amazon Luna. The early access through the Ultimate Edition begins on September 19, 2025.