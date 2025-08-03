403
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 03/08: Speculative Shifts (Chart)
- A fractionally higher mark above 70.000 was seen on Wednesday in WTI Crude Oil. The week started off near the 64.750 ratio and achieved a solid run higher early. But after hitting high water marks not seen since mid-June when WTI Crude Oil spiked towards the 76.000 and faltered, the commodity started to run into selling again. WTI Crude Oil was trading near the 68.800 ratio when price velocity lower struck. WTI Crude Oil went into this weekend near the 66.450 ratio. This is a higher price than the commodity started with last Monday, but the inability to sustain highs near 69.000 is a sign speculative bulls did not get the results they may have been counting on via the U.S jobs reports numbers. However, this might be a bad interpretation of WTI Crude Oil results seen last week, because there is a chance profit taking also played its role.
- Yet the price remains within the middle of its range and speculators have to consider where price is being influenced. Supply and demand remain healthy. Economic data certainly got a negative headline news treatment from many media sources on Friday via the U.S jobs numbers. Manufacturing reports were also negative. However, the interpretation of this data will now be fought over by politicians and economists. And businesspeople will have to decide what to think regarding outlook. Choppy conditions are likely to prevail and WTI Crude Oil is likely to remain muddled within a speculative give and take. Support levels near 66.000 could prove important since the price of WTI Crude Oil hasn't seen value beneath this mark since last Monday the 28th of July. If it falters, the 65.000 will come into mind for some.
