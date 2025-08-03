Bitcoin Creator's Statue Stolen From Swiss City

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A statue honouring Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive figure behind Bitcoin, has been stolen from its site in Lugano, Switzerland. The monument, unveiled in late 2024, had become an iconic representation of the enigmatic creator of the cryptocurrency, whose true identity remains one of the tech world's greatest mysteries.

The statue, a large sculpture depicting the name“Satoshi Nakamoto” etched into a series of metallic layers, had captivated visitors and crypto enthusiasts alike since its installation. Situated in the heart of Lugano, it symbolised the city's growing embrace of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. For many, the statue was more than just art; it was a tribute to the digital revolution that Bitcoin sparked more than a decade ago.

Authorities were alerted to the theft in the early hours of the morning, when a security guard noticed the conspicuous absence of the monument, which had previously stood proudly at the centre of a public park. The area, which had been carefully monitored by surveillance cameras, now bears only the faint traces of the statue's former presence, leaving behind a curious and eerie emptiness.

Lugano, a city with strong ties to the cryptocurrency world, had seen significant developments in recent years to become a leading hub for blockchain-based businesses. The city's proactive approach in fostering crypto-related innovation was epitomised by the statue's unveiling in 2024, making the theft a significant blow to the region's reputation.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, with officials suggesting that the thieves may have targeted the statue for its material value, given its considerable worth as a work of art. The theft of public art is not uncommon, but the involvement of a high-profile piece linked to one of the most famous figures in tech history has drawn international attention.

Security experts have raised concerns over the vulnerability of public art installations, particularly those linked to high-profile and controversial figures. While the statue's theft may have been opportunistic, some speculate that it could have been taken as a statement against the pervasive influence of cryptocurrency in traditional finance sectors. Others argue that the absence of the statue only reinforces the mystery of Nakamoto's identity, highlighting the growing divide between Bitcoin's revolutionary vision and the material world it inhabits.

A spokesperson for the city's municipal government expressed their regret over the theft and assured the public that they would work closely with law enforcement to identify the perpetrators.“We are committed to preserving our city's artistic and technological heritage, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that such an incident does not occur again,” they said in a statement.

The statue's disappearance has ignited conversations within the cryptocurrency community, with many speculating on the reasons behind its removal. Some see it as an attempt to erase the legacy of Nakamoto, who has long remained an enigma. Others argue that the theft could be a commentary on the volatile and unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency itself.

Lugano had embraced Bitcoin and blockchain technology with open arms, with the city offering various incentives to crypto companies and developers. It became one of the first cities in the world to allow its citizens to pay for public services with Bitcoin. With this deep connection to the digital currency, the theft of Nakamoto's statue could be seen as a blow to the city's ambitions to be at the forefront of the global cryptocurrency movement.

While authorities have not yet identified any suspects, there has been no shortage of theories circulating within the tech community. Some believe that the statue could resurface on the black market, where it might fetch a significant price. Others suggest that the theft could be part of a larger movement aimed at discrediting or disrupting the cryptocurrency space.

