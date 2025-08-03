AI-Driven Cyber Defence Takes Centre Stage In New Era

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The world of cybersecurity has entered an uncharted realm, where artificial intelligence is not only a weapon for cyber attackers but also a critical tool in defending against these increasingly sophisticated threats. As cybercriminals turn to AI to power their attacks, the race is on to develop AI-driven systems that can outthink and outpace malicious algorithms.

One of the key figures in this rapidly evolving landscape is Huzefa Motiwala, a cybersecurity expert at Palo Alto Networks. He highlights how AI has become a dual-edged sword, where defenders must now engage in a high-stakes game of“AI versus AI.” According to Motiwala, traditional cybersecurity measures, while still relevant, are being challenged by the speed and scale at which AI can be deployed by cybercriminals.“The future of cybersecurity will rely heavily on machine learning, not brute force,” he notes.

The rise of AI-fuelled attacks has altered the dynamic of how breaches occur. Where once cybercriminals used simple scripts to exploit vulnerabilities, AI enables them to create far more complex strategies. Machine learning algorithms, for example, can now scan through vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds to identify weaknesses, tailor attacks in real time, and even evolve tactics during an ongoing breach. This has made it significantly more difficult for human analysts to keep up with, let alone preempt, attacks.

On the defensive side, the integration of AI into cybersecurity systems offers new hope. Traditional methods such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems were designed to recognise specific threats. But as cyberattacks grow more complex, AI has the ability to predict, detect, and respond to a wider range of potential risks, often before they even emerge. By analysing patterns and anomalies in data, machine learning systems can identify unusual activities or behaviours that are indicative of an attack, allowing for a faster and more targeted response.

Motiwala points out that the key to AI's success in cybersecurity lies in its adaptability. Unlike static systems that rely on pre-programmed responses, AI can evolve with the landscape. It can be trained to recognise new attack vectors, learn from past incidents, and even simulate potential threats. As such, machine learning is increasingly viewed as the backbone of next-generation security protocols, with the power to anticipate and mitigate risks that were previously impossible to foresee.

However, Motiwala is cautious about over-relying on AI. While AI can process vast amounts of data and identify threats at lightning speed, it still requires human oversight to ensure its decisions align with the broader security objectives.“AI is a tool, not a replacement for human expertise,” he stresses. In practice, the most effective cybersecurity solutions will likely involve a hybrid approach that combines the speed and efficiency of AI with the strategic thinking and judgment of experienced security professionals.

This shift towards AI-driven defence is not without its challenges. The deployment of AI-based security systems raises a host of new questions around ethics, privacy, and accountability. The more autonomous these systems become, the more difficult it may be to trace the origins of an attack or determine who is ultimately responsible. Additionally, as AI becomes more prevalent in defence mechanisms, it also becomes a target for malicious actors. Cybercriminals are already experimenting with ways to manipulate AI systems to bypass security protocols, leading to an ongoing arms race in the digital space.

Yet, the potential of AI in transforming the cybersecurity landscape is undeniable. AI systems can analyse huge datasets, understand patterns, and detect outliers far more effectively than human analysts can. They can sift through millions of data points in seconds, flagging suspicious activity that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. Furthermore, AI is capable of automating responses, reducing the time between detection and counteraction. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the importance of AI will only continue to increase, offering new avenues for defence against the rising tide of AI-powered cybercrime.

