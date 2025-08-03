Missouri National Guard Shares Expertise With Panama Public Forces -
“We have a constant presence of conducting an information exchange every year,” said U.S. Army Capt. Luis Jimenez, Missouri National Guard bilateral affairs officer assigned to United States Southern Command.“The success of previous engagements continues to deepen our relationship with Panama, and each exchange helps us understand their procedures while sharing our own.” The engagement falls under the Department of Defense's State Partnership Program, which links U.S. National Guard units with partner nations across the globe to promote security cooperation and mutual development.
Missouri and Panama have been paired under the program since 1996, with joint efforts covering topics such as disaster response, aviation, cyber defense and more. Each exchange builds on lessons learned from previous iterations, aiming to improve future engagements and deepen bilateral cooperation. Panamanian officials said the training will help their forces keep pace with U.S. technological advancements and updated procedures, ultimately equipping them with new tools to better serve the people of Panama. Story by Senior Airman Phoenix Lietch 131st Bomb Wing.
