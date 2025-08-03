Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Lanes On Corniche Street To Close From Tuesday: Ashghal

2025-08-03 09:09:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure of two lanes on Al Corniche Street.

The affected lanes include the area from the Sheraton Interchange heading toward the Al Dafna Interchange.

This closure will take effect at 12AM on Tuesday, August 5, until 5AM on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Ashghal stated that the road closure is imposed to implement maintenance work. During this period, the authority advises road users to take alternative routes to nearby streets.

