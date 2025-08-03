Two Lanes On Corniche Street To Close From Tuesday: Ashghal
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure of two lanes on Al Corniche Street.
The affected lanes include the area from the Sheraton Interchange heading toward the Al Dafna Interchange.Read Also
-
MoCI imposes 30-day closure on car company for violations of consumer protection law
Humidity levels in Qatar to further rise this week: Meteorology Department
This closure will take effect at 12AM on Tuesday, August 5, until 5AM on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
Ashghal stated that the road closure is imposed to implement maintenance work. During this period, the authority advises road users to take alternative routes to nearby streets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment