403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Asserts Seizure of Village in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia asserted on Saturday that its military troops had captured an additional village located in the eastern part of Ukraine’s Donetsk province.
According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the locality of Aleksandro-Kalinove fell under Russian control after combat maneuvers executed by the Yig (South) military contingent.
The ministry further indicated that Ukraine retaliated with aerial assaults employing unmanned aircraft — with 338 drones either intercepted or electronically disabled during the night.
Kyiv has not yet issued a comment regarding Moscow's assertions, and confirmation from independent sources remains difficult due to the persistent hostilities on the ground.
According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the locality of Aleksandro-Kalinove fell under Russian control after combat maneuvers executed by the Yig (South) military contingent.
The ministry further indicated that Ukraine retaliated with aerial assaults employing unmanned aircraft — with 338 drones either intercepted or electronically disabled during the night.
Kyiv has not yet issued a comment regarding Moscow's assertions, and confirmation from independent sources remains difficult due to the persistent hostilities on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment