Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Asserts Seizure of Village in Ukraine

Russia Asserts Seizure of Village in Ukraine


2025-08-03 08:56:33
(MENAFN) Russia asserted on Saturday that its military troops had captured an additional village located in the eastern part of Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

According to a statement from the Defense Ministry, the locality of Aleksandro-Kalinove fell under Russian control after combat maneuvers executed by the Yig (South) military contingent.

The ministry further indicated that Ukraine retaliated with aerial assaults employing unmanned aircraft — with 338 drones either intercepted or electronically disabled during the night.

Kyiv has not yet issued a comment regarding Moscow's assertions, and confirmation from independent sources remains difficult due to the persistent hostilities on the ground.

MENAFN03082025000045017167ID1109878627

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search