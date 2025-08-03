Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jeanine Pirro Becomes US Attorney for Washington, D.C.

2025-08-03 08:40:51
(MENAFN) The United States Senate has officially approved former Fox News presenter and legal expert Jeanine Pirro as the new US attorney for the District of Columbia.

The confirmation took place on Saturday, with the 74-year-old receiving a 50-45 vote, which followed mainly partisan divisions.

Pirro, known for her strong association with President Donald Trump, previously co-hosted the Fox News talk show The Five, where she often held interviews with Trump.

Her selection was celebrated by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he described her as "incredibly well-qualified" and "a powerful crusader for victims of crime."

Following the Senate's decision, Pirro expressed her gratitude in a message on X, stating she was “blessed” to receive confirmation.

She also committed herself to being a “real crime fighter” in the nation's capital.

Pirro had been working as the acting US attorney for Washington, D.C. since May.

Her nomination came after Trump decided to withdraw his original nominee, conservative activist Ed Martin.

Martin’s candidacy was rescinded due to backlash related to his firing of multiple prosecutors overseeing criminal proceedings connected to the January 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

