Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian FM states no deal with US

2025-08-03 08:32:27
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that no agreement will be reached between Iran and the United States as long as Washington insists on a complete halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment.

In an interview conducted in Tehran and reported by a news agency, Araghchi said negotiations remain possible but emphasized, “with zero enrichment, we don't have a thing.”

He highlighted that Iran maintains its uranium enrichment capabilities and that decisions about restarting enrichment activities “depend on the circumstances.”

Regarding the prospects for resuming nuclear talks, Araghchi acknowledged that the path to negotiation is “narrow but it’s not impossible,” calling on the U.S. to demonstrate “real determination for a win-win deal” and to introduce “real confidence-building measures.”

