HONOR Announces The Upcoming Launch Of The HONOR Magic V5, The Smarter, Slimmer & Stronger

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company is set to revolutionize the foldable smartphone market forever with the launch of the HONOR Magic V5 - the Smarter, Slimmer & Stronger foldable device measuring just 8.8mm and combining sleek design with groundbreaking technology.





To mark this milestone, HONOR will a premium launch event to officially unveil HONOR Magic V5. This prestigious event will set the stage for the regional debut, expected to take place on August 13th. Ultra-slim Design at Just 8.8mm: HONOR redefines the future of foldable smartphones with the launch of the HONOR Magic V5 It measures an ultra-slim 8.8mm[1], making it ultra-slim. When unfolded, the phone is an astonishing 4.1mm thin, pushing the physical thickness limit set before. The Industry's Largest Battery[2] in a Foldable Featuring the industry's largest battery for foldable device with a 5820mAh capacity, the HONOR Magic V5 delivers exceptional all-day power. Powered by a silicon-carbon battery with higher silicon content at 15%, it delivers a slimmer, denser battery for enhanced power and efficiency. The device supports 66W wired and 50W[3] wireless charging. The Most Durable Foldable with the Strongest & Advanced Hinge The HONOR Magic V5 excels in durability with its IP58 and IP59 rating enhances dust and water resistance for tough environments, while the new generation NanoCrystal Shield boosts drop protection by 10x compared to regular glass. Featuring the HONOR Super Steel Hinge, the hinge cap boasts a tensile strength of 2300MPa compared with its last generation and withstands 500,000 folds. With this strength, HONOR Super Steel Hinge can carry up to 100 KG, when vertically supporting a hanging object under controlled conditions. Smart Magic Sidebar[4]: AI Suggestions Based What You Are Doing Enhancing the AI-first experience even further, the HONOR Magic V5 introduces a powerful new feature: the Magic Sidebar. This smart feature suggests helpful features on the side bar based on what you're doing. For example, if you're watching a video, it may offer AI-generated subtitles. If you're reading articles, it can suggest an AI summary. The Magic Sidebar adjusts in real time to what you're doing, making everyday tasks faster and easier. With the Magic Sidebar, you don't need to switch between apps to find translation or summary, because everything you need appears right where you are. Google Gemini[5], You Ask, Your AI Assistant Answers: The HONOR Magic V5 takes productivity to the next level with Google Gemini. Pre-installed on the HONOR Magic V5, Gemini can help with planning, writing, learning, and organizing daily tasks. To make access even more intuitive, HONOR has developed a new interaction method called“Tap Tap” [6]. By simply double-tapping the back of the HONOR Magic V5, users can instantly launch Gemini-no need to long press the power button or open an app. This gesture-based shortcut delivers convenient, on-demand access to Gemini anytime, anywhere. Best Zoom/Telephoto Camera on Foldable: The HONOR AI Falcon Camera System comprises a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera. The remarkable 64MP Periscope Telephoto Lens Camera features 1/2-inch sensor with a f/2.5 aperture which ensures every zoom shot clearly captures distant objects with excellent clarity and fidelity and optimizes light intake in different lighting conditions. Further enhancing the telephoto experience, the camera brings the best 3X Optical Zoom and 100X Digital Zoom for the best telescope capabilities on foldable phones in its class. World Class Performance: The HONOR Magic V5 is powered by the pinnacled Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, an 8-core chip with the 2nd generation 3nm process node. It offers unprecedented processing performance and ground- breaking AI enhancements, making it a perfect choice for business and entertainment. Color, Pricing and Availability: The HONOR Magic V5 will be available for pre-order soon in a range of elegant color options, including Dawn Gold, Ivory White, Reddish Brown and Black- all at an exciting launch price, complemented by premium gifts and exclusive VIP after-sales services. About HONOR : HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world. [1] Data from HONOR labs. 8.88mm refers to the thickness of the Ivory White model in folded state. The overall thickness does not include the inner and outer screen protective films and the raised part of the camera. [2] The battery specifications and claim mentioned above are based on data available as of 7th July 2025 in Middle East & Africa. [3] The supported maximum wired charging capacity is 66W when going with the original HONOR SuperCharge charger. The 50W wireless charging is also supported with the original HONOR SuperCharge wireless charger. Please purchase the corresponding charger separately. The actual charging power will intelligently change with the scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience. [4] This feature will be upgraded via OTA. [5] Check responses. Compatibility and availability varies. Setup required. 18+. Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. [6] This feature will be available via OTA upgrade.