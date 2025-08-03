Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senate Approves Jeanine Pirro as New D.C. U.S. Attorney

2025-08-03 08:29:13
(MENAFN) The US Senate officially approved Jeanine Pirro, former Fox News host and prosecutor, as the new US attorney for the District of Columbia on Saturday.

At 74, Pirro—known for her close ties to President Donald Trump and her previous role co-hosting Fox News' The Five, where she frequently interviewed Trump—secured confirmation by a narrow 50-45 vote, largely split along party lines.

Following the vote, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to endorse her, describing Pirro as "incredibly well-qualified" and "a powerful crusader for victims of crime."

Responding on X, Pirro expressed her gratitude for the confirmation, stating she felt “blessed” and vowed to be a “real crime fighter” in the nation's capital.

Pirro has been acting as interim US attorney for D.C. since May, stepping in after Trump nominated her to succeed his initial choice, conservative activist Ed Martin. Martin’s nomination was withdrawn amid controversy involving his removal of several prosecutors managing criminal cases tied to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

