Killers Of Renowned Iranian Filmmaker Spared Execution After Family Grants Pardon

2025-08-03 08:10:56
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The killers of renowned Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui were spared execution after the victim's family granted pardon, prompting courts to impose alternative punishments under Iran's qisas law.

The murder case of renowned Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, has been formally closed after nearly two years of legal proceedings, Iranian media reported.

The couple was brutally killed in October 2023 at their home in Karaj, sparking nationwide outrage. Four Afghan migrants, identified as Karim, Mirowais, Eskandar, and Dawood - were arrested, turning the case into one of Iran's most high-profile criminal trials.

Police initially described the attack as a robbery, but subsequent investigations raised doubts about that claim, as the brutality of the murders did not align with theft alone.

Karim, the primary suspect, received two death sentences and 27 years in prison for double murder, though he consistently denied being at the scene during the killings.

Although Iran's Supreme Court upheld the death penalty, the victims' family, including Mehrjui's daughter, opposed execution, citing contradictions in the case and ultimately granting forgiveness under Iran's qisas law.

Lawyer Noban Fashandi, representing Mohammadi-Far's mother, stated that the family is demanding the toughest alternative punishments, including lengthy imprisonment, due to the public impact of the crime.

The case now proceeds to Ferdows Criminal Court for enforcement of substitute sentences, reigniting discussion about unresolved aspects of the investigation and the broader social issues surrounding migrant communities in Iran.

Dariush Mehrjui, celebrated worldwide for his artistry and acclaimed films featured at international festivals, leaves behind a cinematic legacy now marked by the shadow of his tragic death.

