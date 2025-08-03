403
NASA postpones SpaceX Crew-11 mission because of bad weather
(MENAFN) NASA and SpaceX postponed the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday because of unfavorable weather conditions at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
SpaceX announced on X that the Falcon 9 launch of the Dragon spacecraft was stood down due to cloud cover at the launch site.
The new launch date is set for no earlier than Friday, August 1, at 11:43 a.m. (1543 GMT), with a backup window on Saturday at 3:21 p.m. The mission will take off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Aboard the Dragon "Endeavor" will be NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.
During their time on the orbital laboratory, the crew will carry out research aimed at supporting human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefiting life on Earth.
