Lavrov Reaffirms Moscow’s Support to Syria’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty on Thursday, condemning any use of Syrian land for geopolitical conflict.
Addressing the press in Moscow after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Lavrov emphasized, "Russia has consistently opposed the exploitation of Syrian territory for geopolitical rivalries or as a battleground for other states’ disputes."
He expressed optimism about Syria’s ability to overcome its current difficulties.
Highlighting recent violent outbreaks in southern Syria’s Suwayda province and earlier disturbances along the Syrian coast, Lavrov underscored the ongoing pressures confronting Syrian leadership and society. He cautioned, "All members of the international community must avoid actions that risk further escalation."
Lavrov also voiced support for the International Committee of the Red Cross’s plan to establish operations in Suwayda, suggesting this move would "help stabilize the situation and prevent recurrences."
He stressed that enduring peace in Syria depends on inclusive dialogue, stating, "We are convinced that lasting normalization in Syria requires inclusive dialogue. We hope the measures announced by the transitional government of President (Ahmad) al-Sharaa will directly advance these goals."
Further, Lavrov expressed backing for Syria’s parliamentary elections scheduled for September, highlighting their importance in advancing national reconciliation efforts.
He concluded by reaffirming Russia’s dedication to Syria’s sovereignty and reconstruction: "We reaffirm our commitment to Syria’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity, and we are prepared to support post-conflict reconstruction."
