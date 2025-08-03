403
World parliamentary conference concludes in Geneva
(MENAFN) Parliamentary leaders from about 120 countries concluded the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva by adopting a historic declaration calling for enhanced and more effective multilateral cooperation to promote peace, justice, and prosperity.
The event, held every five years and jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations, brought together over 100 parliament speakers, deputy speakers, members of parliament, UN representatives, and experts from civil society and academia.
The declaration emphasized that pressing global challenges such as climate change, economic instability, armed conflicts, and digital transformation demand unified responses and strong political commitment. It highlighted the importance of collaboration and solidarity among nations to address these issues.
Leaders urged governments to rebuild public trust in democratic institutions, fully incorporate the UN Sustainable Development Goals into national policies, and base legislation on scientific evidence. They also called for combating misinformation through transparent and accountable governance.
Security was redefined beyond military considerations, focusing on addressing underlying causes like poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation.
Gender equality was a key focus, reinforced by the preceding 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, which emphasized placing women’s empowerment at the heart of peacebuilding and innovation efforts.
The declaration supported economic reforms promoting sustainable, people-focused models, investment in green and care sectors, and protecting vulnerable groups.
Additionally, the leaders advocated for responsible regulation of artificial intelligence and digital technologies to ensure their peaceful use, respect for fundamental rights, and benefits for all members of society.
