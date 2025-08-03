6 Years Of Article 370 Abrogation: Big-Ticket Investments, Infra Upgrades, Tourist Footfalls Mark The Change In J&K
The constitutional change on August 5, 2019, which revoked the region's special status, has since catalysed sweeping shifts across governance, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education, and civic life.
In the six years since the move, over Rs 80,000 crore worth of investments have flowed into the Union Territory, fuelling progress across sectors. The government points to increased civic participation, infrastructure development, and reduced violence as signs of lasting peace.
Voter turnout in panchayat elections surged by 70 per cent, and the 2020 District Development Council (DDC) polls were hailed as a democratic milestone.
The 2024 state Assembly elections saw significant youth and women's participation, reshaping grassroots politics with a remarkable voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. Tourism, once crippled by conflict, shutdowns and a series of other actions, including stone pelting, encounters and others, has rebounded dramatically.
Tourist arrivals skyrocketed from 7 lakh in 2021 to nearly 35 lakh in 2024. Srinagar's recognition as a UNESCO“World Craft City” and the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group in 2023 showcased global confidence in Kashmir's stability. The Tulip Garden alone drew 8.5 lakh visitors in 2024. Infrastructure has seen remarkable upgrades.
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is fully operational, while major tunnel projects like Zojila and Z-Morh are underway to boost connectivity. Over 9,700 homes have been digitally connected under BharatNet, expanding digital access in remote areas. Education and employment have also flourished.
New institutions like IIT Jammu and AIIMS Awantipora (set to open in late 2025) are enhancing academic opportunities.
Initiatives such as the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mumkin, and Tejaswini have empowered thousands, especially women, to pursue entrepreneurship.
Meanwhile, healthcare reforms under Ayushman Bharat SEHAT have extended free treatment to 7 lakh residents.
While political debate persists, the undeniable shift from conflict to development is evident. As Kashmir nears six years since Article 370's revocation, the region stands at a critical juncture-defined not by fear and uncertainty, but by hope, infrastructure, and democratic aspirations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment