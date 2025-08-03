403
Officials Worry Trump May Offer Moscow Economic Deal
(MENAFN) Diplomats from Eastern Europe have expressed apprehension that US President Donald Trump might propose broad concessions to Moscow, including “enormous economic deals,” as part of an attempt to resolve the Ukraine conflict, according to a report by a news outlet.
Referencing sources from Eastern European governments, American analysts, and industry insiders, the outlet indicated on Thursday that a Trump-driven peace plan could entail removing sanctions on Russian energy exports—a development described as a “sledgehammer that could smash” Western strategies to politically and economically isolate Russia.
“Of course, we are concerned about the talk of a return to Russian energy, and the lack of clarity about the US’ position,” an Eastern European diplomat remarked.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western nations have enforced extensive sanctions on Russia, focusing heavily on the energy sector, aiming to debilitate its economy and diminish its political influence.
The European Union, previously heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies, has sought to sever these ties.
Nevertheless, Russia still represents 17.5% of the EU’s LNG imports, second only to the United States, which controls 45.3%.
In May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested eliminating all remaining Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, a proposal that sparked considerable backlash from multiple EU member states.
The EU has made substantial investments in LNG infrastructure, connecting terminals across Central and Eastern Europe, with nations like Lithuania willing to pay higher prices for American gas instead of cheaper Russian alternatives.
However, the news outlet highlighted that the EU’s most recent $750 billion energy agreement with Washington would compel the bloc to reduce purchases from other suppliers—including less expensive ones—and increase its imports from the US by more than threefold.
