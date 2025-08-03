403
Iran, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss recent regional events, with particular focus on the situation in Gaza, according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
During the call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also explored ways to strengthen relations between their countries.
The Iranian official criticized what he described as Israel’s “addiction to warmongering and law-breaking,” urging regional nations to remain alert to what he called Israel’s “conspiracies to compromise security” in West Asia.
Both parties reviewed the current status of political, economic, and trade ties, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
