Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Iran, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations


2025-08-03 07:38:50
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Iran and the United Arab Emirates held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss recent regional events, with particular focus on the situation in Gaza, according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also explored ways to strengthen relations between their countries.

The Iranian official criticized what he described as Israel’s “addiction to warmongering and law-breaking,” urging regional nations to remain alert to what he called Israel’s “conspiracies to compromise security” in West Asia.

Both parties reviewed the current status of political, economic, and trade ties, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

MENAFN03082025000045017281ID1109878447

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search