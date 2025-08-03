403
Egyptian, Sudanese FMs discuss attempts to make peace in Sudan
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Siddiq held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the discussion focused on Egypt’s initiatives to support peace in Sudan, including its participation in the international quartet on Sudan. Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo’s firm backing for Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions, and territorial integrity, and expressed opposition to any actions that could undermine the country’s unity.
Siddiq thanked Egypt for its continued support and expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties.
The talks come shortly after the Sudanese Founding Alliance—a coalition led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—announced the creation of a parallel government, headed by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. This followed the signing of a charter in Kenya on February 22 by the RSF and allied groups.
Sudan has been mired in a brutal conflict since April 2023 between the national army and the RSF. The war has killed over 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to UN and local sources, though U.S. university research suggests the actual death toll may be closer to 130,000.
