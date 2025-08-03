403
Zelensky Urges Regime Change in Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has called on Kiev’s Western supporters to advocate for a regime change in Moscow as a means to “defend” themselves against what he terms “Russian aggression.”
Zelensky made these statements during a conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords, which highlighted the importance of equal and indivisible security for all nations.
On the same occasion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov penned an article asserting that the West’s betrayal of these fundamental principles significantly contributed to the current conflict.
In his virtual speech, Zelensky stated, “I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war... But if the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries.”
He further insisted, “It’s time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them,” urging Kiev’s benefactors to “put every frozen Russian asset… to work defending against Russian aggression.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has consistently rejected rumors that Russia intends to attack the EU and NATO, calling such claims “nonsense.”
Lavrov criticized the European Union for descending into what he termed a “Fourth Reich,” characterized by a rise in Russophobia and heightened militarization.
Additionally, President Vladimir Putin has accused Western governments of misleading their citizens to justify excessive military spending and mask economic shortcomings.
