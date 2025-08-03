Javed-Mohsin On Pressure While Working On 'Dhadak 2' After 'Dhadak' Music Success
During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Javed-Monsin were asked, "With Dhadak's music being such a big hit, was there any pressure while making Dhadak 2's title track?"
Mohsin shared that there was no pressure.
He went on to say, "Ajay-Atul sir made something beautiful for Dhadak 1, but when we began work on Dhadak 2, our focus was only on making something honest and beautiful."
Mohsin added that the title track of the drama also had to serve as a theme in the film, building the romance and emotion between the hero and heroine, and supporting the narrative musically.
Revealing their mindset while working on the music for "Dhadak 2", Javed-Mohsin stated that when they were asked to compose the title track for the film, Azeem Dayani, the music supervisor, along with their friends from Dharma, gave them a very different brief.
"There was no pressure at all. He simply said,“I want a beautiful, emotional soundtrack. Keep it a little promising.” That was it-no references, no constraints," they explained.
"Keeping that in mind, we created 'Bas Ek Dhadak' together. Virag ji has written it beautifully, and it has been soulfully sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, and our brother Vishal Mishra. We made it with the thought that it should be remembered for a lifetime", the composer duo said.
They disclosed that they did not think of competing with anything while working on the track.
"Our aim was to make a song that would live on for generations-whether Gen Z, Alpha, or beyond-becoming a part of people's lives," the composer added.
Made under the direction of Shazia Iqbal, "Dhadak 2" also stars Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma,
Saad Bilgrami, Harish Khanna, Priyank Tiwari, and Aditya Thakare as the ancillary cast.
"Dhadak 2" got a theatrical release on August 1.
