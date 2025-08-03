Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Zealand Woman Arrested After Travelling With Child In Suitcase

New Zealand Woman Arrested After Travelling With Child In Suitcase


2025-08-03 07:10:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Wellington: A New Zealand woman was arrested on Sunday after travelling on a bus with a two-year-old girl trapped in her luggage.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said the woman had been charged with ill-treatment and neglect of a child.

Police were called to a bus depot in Kaiwaka -- 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Auckland -- after the bus driver became concerned about a bag moving during a scheduled stop.

"When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl," Harrison said.

"The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed."

The luggage had been stored beneath the bus passengers, in a separate compartment.

Harrison said the girl is in hospital undergoing an extensive medical assessment.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested.
Harrison said the driver prevented "what could have been a far worse outcome".
He said further charges are possible.
New Zealand's Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, had been notified.

MENAFN03082025000063011010ID1109878406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search