New Zealand Woman Arrested After Travelling With Child In Suitcase
Wellington: A New Zealand woman was arrested on Sunday after travelling on a bus with a two-year-old girl trapped in her luggage.
Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said the woman had been charged with ill-treatment and neglect of a child.
Police were called to a bus depot in Kaiwaka -- 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Auckland -- after the bus driver became concerned about a bag moving during a scheduled stop.
"When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl," Harrison said.
"The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed."
The luggage had been stored beneath the bus passengers, in a separate compartment.
Harrison said the girl is in hospital undergoing an extensive medical assessment.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested.
Harrison said the driver prevented "what could have been a far worse outcome".
He said further charges are possible.
New Zealand's Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, had been notified.
