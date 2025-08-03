403
Kuwaiti Moi Urges Status Correction For Revoked Citizenships Under Article 8
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry, Sunday, urged females whose Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked under Article 8 of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law to complete status correction procedures within the set timeframe.
In a statement, it noted that acting within the deadline would guarantee their treatment as "Kuwaiti" citizens, warning that delays or failure to show seriousness would lead to cancellation of benefits.
The status correction process does not prevent individuals from submitting appeals before the Citizenship Withdrawal Grievance Committee. The final deadline is August 31, 2025.
An online platform for submitting the required documents will be launched in the coming days, the Ministry added. (end)
ahk
