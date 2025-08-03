Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Warns of “Fourth Reich” in Europe

2025-08-03 05:51:16
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Germany and the broader European Union of descending into what he termed a “Fourth Reich,” characterized by an upsurge in Russophobia and aggressive military buildup.

This sharp caution was presented in an article published Friday in a newspaper, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act on European security.

Lavrov reproached the EU and NATO for abandoning the fundamental principles of the Helsinki process, which stressed equal and indivisible security for all nations.

Instead, he argued that Western countries have chased unilateral supremacy, expanded NATO, and meddled politically in independent states under the pretense of advancing democracy and human rights.

“Today’s Europe has completely plunged into a Russophobic frenzy, and its militarization is becoming, in fact, uncontrolled,” Lavrov stated, referencing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s appeals to develop Europe’s strongest military and revive conscription as signs of this trend.

He also highlighted recent comments from Germany’s defense minister about the necessity to be ready to kill Russian soldiers as additional evidence of a hostile and dehumanizing policy.

