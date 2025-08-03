403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Warns of “Fourth Reich” in Europe
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Germany and the broader European Union of descending into what he termed a “Fourth Reich,” characterized by an upsurge in Russophobia and aggressive military buildup.
This sharp caution was presented in an article published Friday in a newspaper, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act on European security.
Lavrov reproached the EU and NATO for abandoning the fundamental principles of the Helsinki process, which stressed equal and indivisible security for all nations.
Instead, he argued that Western countries have chased unilateral supremacy, expanded NATO, and meddled politically in independent states under the pretense of advancing democracy and human rights.
“Today’s Europe has completely plunged into a Russophobic frenzy, and its militarization is becoming, in fact, uncontrolled,” Lavrov stated, referencing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s appeals to develop Europe’s strongest military and revive conscription as signs of this trend.
He also highlighted recent comments from Germany’s defense minister about the necessity to be ready to kill Russian soldiers as additional evidence of a hostile and dehumanizing policy.
This sharp caution was presented in an article published Friday in a newspaper, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act on European security.
Lavrov reproached the EU and NATO for abandoning the fundamental principles of the Helsinki process, which stressed equal and indivisible security for all nations.
Instead, he argued that Western countries have chased unilateral supremacy, expanded NATO, and meddled politically in independent states under the pretense of advancing democracy and human rights.
“Today’s Europe has completely plunged into a Russophobic frenzy, and its militarization is becoming, in fact, uncontrolled,” Lavrov stated, referencing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s appeals to develop Europe’s strongest military and revive conscription as signs of this trend.
He also highlighted recent comments from Germany’s defense minister about the necessity to be ready to kill Russian soldiers as additional evidence of a hostile and dehumanizing policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment