AI-powered physiotherapy app cuts waiting list for back pain treatment
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking AI-powered physiotherapy app has slashed waiting lists for back pain treatment by 55% in an NHS pilot, marking a potential game-changer in how musculoskeletal (MSK) services are delivered across the UK.
The three-month trial, conducted by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, used the app to triage, treat, and discharge patients suffering from lower back pain — one of the most common and resource-heavy conditions facing the NHS.
Developed by Cambridge-based Flok Health, the app is the first AI physiotherapy tool regulated by the Care Quality Commission. It enabled around 2,500 hours of clinician time to be redirected toward more complex patient cases.
Jayne Davies, the trust’s clinical lead for MSK services, highlighted the pressure on the system:
“A third of our workload is lower back pain and demand outstrips capacity. Nationally we couldn't train or afford enough staff to meet the rising demand for our services. If rolled out thoughtfully, this could be a game-changer.”
Annys Bossom, a patient from Brampton who took part in the trial, was one of 2,500 individuals to benefit from the program. Nationwide, MSK disorders are a major contributor to workplace absence and disability, affecting about 80% of adults at some point in their lives.
Current NHS waiting times for MSK services exceed 18 weeks, making technological solutions like Flok Health’s app especially timely.
If adopted more widely, this AI intervention could help ease pressure on overstretched NHS services while maintaining — and possibly improving — standards of care.
