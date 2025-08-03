Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AI-powered physiotherapy app cuts waiting list for back pain treatment

AI-powered physiotherapy app cuts waiting list for back pain treatment


2025-08-03 05:50:25
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking AI-powered physiotherapy app has slashed waiting lists for back pain treatment by 55% in an NHS pilot, marking a potential game-changer in how musculoskeletal (MSK) services are delivered across the UK.

The three-month trial, conducted by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, used the app to triage, treat, and discharge patients suffering from lower back pain — one of the most common and resource-heavy conditions facing the NHS.

Developed by Cambridge-based Flok Health, the app is the first AI physiotherapy tool regulated by the Care Quality Commission. It enabled around 2,500 hours of clinician time to be redirected toward more complex patient cases.

Jayne Davies, the trust’s clinical lead for MSK services, highlighted the pressure on the system:

“A third of our workload is lower back pain and demand outstrips capacity. Nationally we couldn't train or afford enough staff to meet the rising demand for our services. If rolled out thoughtfully, this could be a game-changer.”

Annys Bossom, a patient from Brampton who took part in the trial, was one of 2,500 individuals to benefit from the program. Nationwide, MSK disorders are a major contributor to workplace absence and disability, affecting about 80% of adults at some point in their lives.
Current NHS waiting times for MSK services exceed 18 weeks, making technological solutions like Flok Health’s app especially timely.

If adopted more widely, this AI intervention could help ease pressure on overstretched NHS services while maintaining — and possibly improving — standards of care.

MENAFN03082025000045017281ID1109878210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search