Ukrainian PM gets detained for bribery scheme
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian MP, along with heads of district and city administrations and several National Guard members, have been arrested amid a large-scale bribery investigation related to the purchase of drones and electronic warfare systems. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the scheme involved state contracts signed at prices inflated by as much as 30%. Zelensky emphasized a zero-tolerance stance on corruption and commended the anti-corruption agencies for their work.
The arrests come shortly after Ukraine restored the independence of its key anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), following widespread protests. The government had previously faced heavy backlash over a bill that would have stripped these agencies of their independence, a move Zelensky defended as necessary to purge Russian influence and give the general prosecutor authority over high-level corruption prosecutions.
Critics viewed the bill as a setback in the fight against corruption, sparking the largest anti-government protests since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The recent arrests reflect renewed efforts to tackle corruption amid the ongoing conflict.
