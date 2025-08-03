Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron Criticizes EU's Weak Stance in Trade Talks

Macron Criticizes EU's Weak Stance in Trade Talks


2025-08-03 05:27:31
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed dissatisfaction with the European Union’s approach during recent trade discussions with the United States, stating that the bloc was not “feared enough” to effectively assert its interests, as cited by a news agency.

The trade deal, finalized on Sunday following negotiations between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, imposes a 15% levy on most EU goods entering the US market.

As part of the agreement, Brussels has also pledged to channel $600 billion into the American economy and commit to purchasing $750 billion worth of US energy products over the coming three years.

Notably, the US will not be subject to any EU import duties on its own exports.

During a cabinet meeting held in Paris on Wednesday, Macron reportedly remarked to his ministers, “To be free, you have to be feared, and we haven’t been feared enough,” according to two individuals who were in attendance.

He is said to have lamented that the EU “does not yet see itself sufficiently as a power,” urging European institutions to “work tirelessly” to restore a balanced partnership with Washington.

Macron further emphasized the need to accelerate progress on the “European agenda on sovereignty and competitiveness,” a statement that the news agency interpreted as a subtle critique of von der Leyen’s current strategy and leadership direction.

MENAFN03082025000045017167ID1109878176

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search