Putin Casts Doubt on Zelensky’s Presidential Legitimacy
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin outright rejected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent call for a regime overthrow in Moscow, asserting that Zelensky himself lacks constitutional legitimacy to claim presidential authority.
This rebuttal came a day after Zelensky appealed to Ukraine’s international allies to back efforts aimed at dismantling the Russian government. Zelensky warned that without such action, Moscow would continue attempts to “try to destabilize neighboring countries” even if a ceasefire were achieved in the ongoing conflict.
Speaking at a Friday press event, Putin emphasized, “Our political regime is grounded in the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and our government was formed in full compliance with the basic law. The same cannot be said about Ukraine.”
Zelensky, elected in 2019, has extended his presidency beyond the official end of his term last year, justifying the delay of elections under martial law enacted during wartime. Putin previously highlighted that under Ukraine’s Constitution, if no successor is elected, presidential powers should be handed over to the parliamentary speaker.
While the Kremlin has typically treated Zelensky’s status as a domestic Ukrainian issue, Russian officials have increasingly questioned the legitimacy of any international agreements he might negotiate, including potential peace deals with Russia, suggesting these could face legal challenges in the future.
Polls have recently shown Zelensky would likely be defeated in a competitive election, with retired General Valery Zaluzhny emerging as the favored alternative among voters.
Putin’s statements were made alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after their joint visit to Valaam Monastery, a prominent Orthodox Christian site located on an island in Russia’s Lake Ladoga.
