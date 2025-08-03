403
Dubai’s Favourite Indoor Family Experience Modesh World Opens Today With All-New Zones and Unbeatable Value This DSS
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 August 2025: One of the region’s largest indoor entertainment destinations, Modesh World, opens its doors for the summer today, welcoming the whole family from today to 28 August. Organised by DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in cooperation with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as a signature attraction of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the city’s favourite summertime attraction returns to Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 4-7 with a thrilling programme of transformative edutainment and immersive experiences for every age, energy level and interest, featuring Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana.
Now in its 26th edition, Modesh World 2025 brings all-new themed zones, exhilarating rides, a jam-packed calendar of thrilling live shows, informative workshops, and unlimited all-day access for children of all ages, offering unbeatable value for families looking to unlock a summer well spent in Dubai. The venue is open daily from 10am-10pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and 10am-midnight on weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).
Designed to entertain little ones and grown-ups alike all under one roof, entry for Modesh World 2025 is priced at AED 150 for children and AED 75 for adults. Each ticket includes unlimited access to select rides and games for the entire day. Families with Esaad and Al Saada cards benefit from additional discounts, while people of determination and their guardians or caregivers enjoy free entry.
ALL NEW FOR THIS YEAR
Families can travel through time this year with a fresh line-up of immersive zones and interactive attractions. From bouncing through futuristic inflatables to arcade challenges and high-speed adventures, the experience is designed to surprise and delight at every turn. Highlights include Bounce Like It’s 2025, an epic soft play zone filled with inflatables and bouncers; RetroVille, where classic arcade games meet animatronic dinosaurs and new-age VR; and Drift Like It’s 2071, an action-packed arena featuring a karting track, LED bikes, RC City and a full-sized indoor ice rink.
The adventure continues at Timeless Carnival, where families can take on wipeout-style challenges, test their skills at carnival games, or try the rodeo ride. At the heart of the experience is Timekeeper’s Square, home to daily live shows, hands-on arts and craft workshops and meet-and-greet moments with Modesh and Dana.
This summer also sees the return of the Modesh Café, alongside an upgraded food court featuring everything from specialty coffee and matcha to family-friendly bites and nostalgic treats served in retro-inspired packaging.
Taking place during the final month of DSS 2025, Modesh World is designed for families to visit and revisit throughout the month, thanks to its unbeatable value, upgraded attractions and all-day access model.
ALL ROADS LEAD TO MODESH WORLD
Getting to Modesh World is simple and stress-free. The city’s public transport system is both a safe and cost-effective way to reach Modesh World from key locations around the city - be it via Dubai Metro, several bus routes, or easily available taxis. For those who prefer to drive themselves to Dubai World Trade Centre, ample parking is available across six paid car parks and two free car parks with a total of 7,530 spaces, as well as onsite valet services. Parking bays for electric cars are also available with charging stations.
MORE MODESH
As DSS 2025 continues its citywide takeover, everyone’s favourite characters Modesh and Dana are leading the way with a vibrant line-up of family activations designed to make this the most joyful and value-packed summer yet. From splash-filled adventures at the all-new Modesh Splash Park to creative challenges, movie premieres, as well as themed meals and face painting at Osteria Mario, the duo are bringing DSS magic to every corner of the city. Families can also collect stamps and win prizes with the Modesh Summer Pass at Dubai Festival City Mall, and spot Modesh and Dana at ROXY Cinemas, Riverland, and even the Dubai Metro. With so many reasons to smile, Modesh and Dana are once again transforming Dubai into the ultimate summer playground.
For more information on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh on social media and the Modesh World website.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
