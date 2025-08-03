403
Russian MP claims US, UK behind cyberattack on Aeroflot
(MENAFN) A senior Russian lawmaker has accused US and UK intelligence agencies of orchestrating a large-scale cyberattack that disrupted operations at Aeroflot and several other Russian companies. Andrey Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Information Policy Committee, claimed the incident was part of a deliberate effort by the West to damage Russia’s economy after other tactics, such as sanctions and military pressure, failed.
The July 28 attack crippled Aeroflot’s internal systems, leading to widespread flight delays and cancellations. It also impacted airport services and a major pharmacy chain. Pro-Ukrainian hacker groups, including Silent Crow and Cyberpartisans BY, claimed responsibility, boasting that they had infiltrated Aeroflot’s network for over a year, exfiltrated more than 20 terabytes of data, and destroyed thousands of servers.
Svintsov argued the attackers weren’t lone actors but part of a coordinated campaign led by Western intelligence, calling it a sign of desperation in the face of Russia’s resilience. He warned that such cyber sabotage may continue until Russia secures a decisive outcome in the Ukraine conflict.
The UK recently pledged to intensify cyber efforts against Russia and China, launching a dedicated Cyber and Electromagnetic Command. Russian officials have responded by urging companies to move away from foreign software and hardware. President Putin has also ordered a faster transition to domestic technology solutions.
While Russian regulators have not confirmed the scale of the data breach, the Prosecutor General’s Office has acknowledged the incident and launched a criminal investigation.
