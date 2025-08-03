403
Russian Lawmaker Blames US, UK for Cyberattack
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Russian legislator has alleged that American and British intelligence organizations orchestrated a large-scale cyber offensive that impacted Aeroflot and other Russian firms earlier this week.
According to Andrey Svintsov, who serves as the deputy head of the State Duma’s Committee on Information Policy, this digital assault is part of a broader strategy by Western nations to undermine Russia’s economy after their military and sanction-based tactics failed to yield results.
On July 28, Aeroflot, the country’s leading airline, had to cancel or postpone numerous flights due to what pro-Ukrainian hacker groups claimed was a successful breach of the company’s internal technological infrastructure.
The incident not only affected the airline’s services but also caused disturbances at airports and impacted various businesses, including a well-known national pharmacy network.
“These are not isolated hackers, but a planned action by American and British intelligence agencies,” Svintsov stated in an interview with a Russian publication.
He portrayed the cyber offensive as a “systematic effort that is being carried out against Russia,” characterizing it as a reflection of mounting frustration among the country’s foreign foes.
“This is a systematic approach by our Western enemies, who have failed to defeat Russia on the battlefield. They are moving to weaken the economic potential, since sanctions are not helping,” Svintsov emphasized.
He cautioned that similar cyber disruptions may persist until Russia secures triumph in the ongoing Ukraine confrontation.
