Ukrainian kamikaze drone crashes into Russian lake

2025-08-03 05:15:31
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian kamikaze drone reportedly crashed into Orlik Lake near the Russian city of Bryansk, exploding as it hit the water, according to video footage circulating online. The video, believed to have been filmed by local fishermen, shows the fixed-wing UAV flying low before making a sudden dive into the lake, triggering a blast upon impact.

Amused by the incident, the fishermen joked about the explosion helping them catch fish and suggested collecting the stunned ones. Russian media outlets have claimed that the drone may have lost control due to electronic warfare interference.

The event comes amid ongoing drone and missile exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides targeting deeper into each other’s territories. Early Thursday, Russian forces struck Ukrainian targets, including defense production facilities, a military airfield, and a storage site for UAV components and ammunition.

Moscow insists its attacks focus solely on military or dual-use infrastructure, describing them as retaliatory responses to Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian territory — which often affect civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently reaffirmed Kyiv’s goal to intensify operations inside Russia.

