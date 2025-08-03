403
Lavrov warns Germany, rest of EU turning into Fourth Reich
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Germany and the broader European Union of evolving into a “Fourth Reich,” citing rising anti-Russian sentiment and increased militarization across the continent. His comments appeared in an article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Friday, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, a cornerstone agreement on European security.
Lavrov argued that the EU and NATO have abandoned the principles of equal and collective security that the Helsinki process sought to uphold. Instead, he claimed the West has prioritized unilateral dominance, NATO expansion, and interference in other nations under the banner of democracy and human rights.
He pointed to statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocating for Europe’s strongest military and the revival of conscription, as well as a German defense official’s recent comments about readiness to kill Russian soldiers, calling these examples of an increasingly hostile and militarized agenda reminiscent of Europe’s darker historical periods.
Lavrov also criticized the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), claiming it has strayed from its original purpose and now functions as a tool of Western propaganda. He reiterated Moscow’s stance that NATO's expansion left Russia no choice but to initiate its 2022 military operation in Ukraine.
To address the crisis, Lavrov called for a new, balanced security framework for the Eurasian region, rooted in the UN Charter and principles of sovereign equality. He emphasized that while European nations could be part of this new system, they must move away from dominance and embrace cooperation on equal footing.
Concluding his message, Lavrov warned that if NATO and the EU continue undermining the OSCE, the organization may collapse, and history will hold them accountable for missing a final opportunity for peaceful coexistence in Europe.
