403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia pledges Belarusian security
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed on Thursday that his country’s national security is deeply tied to its alliance with Russia, describing Moscow as Belarus' closest and most reliable partner.
During a meeting with ambassadors in Minsk, Lukashenko emphasized the significance of the Union State—a political and economic integration project between Belarus and Russia that also encompasses shared security measures. He stressed that Belarus’ backing of a multipolar world does not contradict its strong bilateral relationship with Russia.
“As long as I remain president, let it be known: no one is or will be closer to us than Russia and its people,” Lukashenko declared. He cited the nations’ shared history, economic interdependence, and military cooperation as pillars of this partnership. He also credited Russia with shielding Belarus from direct confrontation with NATO.
Responding to Western criticism, Lukashenko denounced narratives portraying Belarus as under Russian occupation, pointing to provocative signs at border crossings and labeling such depictions as Western propaganda. He asserted that Belarus remains a sovereign nation, unlike what he described as Western-controlled Ukraine.
Lukashenko is set to visit Russia on Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, continuing a series of regular high-level meetings. The Belarus-Russia security alliance intensified in 2023 with the decision to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory—an arrangement Lukashenko referenced during his speech.
Moscow defended the move as a countermeasure to NATO’s nuclear sharing practices, which include deploying U.S. nuclear weapons in non-nuclear member states. Russia has long criticized such policies, especially military drills involving foreign pilots training to deliver American nuclear bombs.
During a meeting with ambassadors in Minsk, Lukashenko emphasized the significance of the Union State—a political and economic integration project between Belarus and Russia that also encompasses shared security measures. He stressed that Belarus’ backing of a multipolar world does not contradict its strong bilateral relationship with Russia.
“As long as I remain president, let it be known: no one is or will be closer to us than Russia and its people,” Lukashenko declared. He cited the nations’ shared history, economic interdependence, and military cooperation as pillars of this partnership. He also credited Russia with shielding Belarus from direct confrontation with NATO.
Responding to Western criticism, Lukashenko denounced narratives portraying Belarus as under Russian occupation, pointing to provocative signs at border crossings and labeling such depictions as Western propaganda. He asserted that Belarus remains a sovereign nation, unlike what he described as Western-controlled Ukraine.
Lukashenko is set to visit Russia on Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, continuing a series of regular high-level meetings. The Belarus-Russia security alliance intensified in 2023 with the decision to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory—an arrangement Lukashenko referenced during his speech.
Moscow defended the move as a countermeasure to NATO’s nuclear sharing practices, which include deploying U.S. nuclear weapons in non-nuclear member states. Russia has long criticized such policies, especially military drills involving foreign pilots training to deliver American nuclear bombs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment