Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia pledges Belarusian security


2025-08-03 05:05:01
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed on Thursday that his country’s national security is deeply tied to its alliance with Russia, describing Moscow as Belarus' closest and most reliable partner.

During a meeting with ambassadors in Minsk, Lukashenko emphasized the significance of the Union State—a political and economic integration project between Belarus and Russia that also encompasses shared security measures. He stressed that Belarus’ backing of a multipolar world does not contradict its strong bilateral relationship with Russia.

“As long as I remain president, let it be known: no one is or will be closer to us than Russia and its people,” Lukashenko declared. He cited the nations’ shared history, economic interdependence, and military cooperation as pillars of this partnership. He also credited Russia with shielding Belarus from direct confrontation with NATO.

Responding to Western criticism, Lukashenko denounced narratives portraying Belarus as under Russian occupation, pointing to provocative signs at border crossings and labeling such depictions as Western propaganda. He asserted that Belarus remains a sovereign nation, unlike what he described as Western-controlled Ukraine.

Lukashenko is set to visit Russia on Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin, continuing a series of regular high-level meetings. The Belarus-Russia security alliance intensified in 2023 with the decision to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory—an arrangement Lukashenko referenced during his speech.

Moscow defended the move as a countermeasure to NATO’s nuclear sharing practices, which include deploying U.S. nuclear weapons in non-nuclear member states. Russia has long criticized such policies, especially military drills involving foreign pilots training to deliver American nuclear bombs.

