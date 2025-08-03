403
South Africa’s New Police Minister Pledges Reform
(MENAFN) Newly installed South African Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has vowed to execute his responsibilities “without fear or favour” as sweeping corruption allegations continue to erode trust in the country’s law enforcement institutions.
Speaking to reporters shortly after his swearing-in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday, Cachalia projected a composed but determined stance on tackling South Africa’s worsening crime crisis.
“I will work hard. I’m not distracted by the noise,” he stated. “I’m not driven by ambition or political ambition. I’ve been given a task, and I’m going to tackle that task without fear or favour — subject, of course, to the President’s guidance and direction as a member of the Cabinet.”
Cachalia, a constitutional law expert and outgoing chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Council, acknowledged the gravity of his new assignment at a time when violent crime, systemic corruption, and public skepticism about police accountability are at alarming levels.
“I understand the moment the country is in and the awesome weight of the responsibility that I have, together with others in government,” he said, adding that public safety remains a top priority.
While avoiding premature commentary on sensitive issues, including current police task teams, Cachalia confirmed a scheduled meeting with National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola this coming Thursday before issuing any operational directives.
“It wouldn’t be appropriate to speak before that discussion,” he added.
In his first public remarks as minister, Cachalia connected his prior anti-corruption efforts to his new leadership role. As the term of the National Anti-Corruption Council nears its conclusion, he emphasized that he is now better equipped to ensure its findings are implemented.
“I’m now in a better position than I was as chairperson to take those recommendations forward, and I certainly will,” he said. Plans are underway for a joint session between the council and police leadership, with an emphasis on strengthening whistleblower protections and bolstering internal accountability structures.
He also signaled a collaborative strategy with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, noting that effective anti-corruption efforts require an integrated government response.
“The recommendations impact both of our portfolios,” he stated.
Clarifying the nature of his appointment, Cachalia responded to speculation about its temporary status:“Today I was appointed minister, not acting.”
General Masemola expressed full support for Cachalia in his new capacity.
The leadership change follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave. The move came in response to serious allegations from KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS) and links to drug-related activity.
